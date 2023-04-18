All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister calls on Kuwait to participate in reconstruction of Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 18 April 2023, 15:56
Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister calls on Kuwait to participate in reconstruction of Ukraine

On his work trip to Kuwait, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister, called on the country to join the efforts to reconstruct Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Kuleba on Twitter

Quote: "In Kuwait, I met with Waleed Al-Bahar, Acting Director of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, to invite Kuwait to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine. 

We discussed social and humanitarian projects, particularly school and hospital construction."

Details: Waleed Al-Bahar reported that his fund is ready to participate in the International Conference on Reconstruction of Ukraine, which is planned at the end of June. According to Al-Bahar, cooperation with Ukraine is one of the priorities of the fund.

Special attention is devoted to social causes, such as building of new hospitals, schools, kindergartens, as well as development of programs of psychological support and rehabilitation of Ukrainians who were affected by the war.

A meeting of the experts of both countries will take place in the near future, where they will discuss in-detail the possibilities of cooperation. 

Kuleba emphasised that "in the overall perspective of post-war reconstruction, Ukraine is likely to become the largest construction site in the world".

Background:

  • The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development is a state agency responsible for providing financial and technological aid to developing countries.
  • It was established in 1961 and allocates a part of the revenues from oil exports to providing financial and technological aid to developing countries. The Fund acts under the leadership of the Foreign Affairs Minister of Kuwait.

