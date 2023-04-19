IAEA holds unannounced inspections at Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants

On 18 April, unannounced inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) took place at the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants.

Source: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine

The inspections were held within the framework of the agreement between Ukraine and IAEA about the application of guarantees in connection with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"The checks were conducted by the IAEA inspectors with participation of inspectors of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

The goal of the inspections was to verify the absence of undeclared nuclear material. The IAEA inspectors found no violations," reads the message.

