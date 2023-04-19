All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German President: "Never again" also applies to war in Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 19 April 2023, 19:25

During a speech in Warsaw to mark the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has emphasised that a war like the one caused by the Russian Federation's full-scale invasion of Ukraine must never happen again in Europe.

Source: European Pravda

Details: In his speech, the President of Germany noted that the representatives of Poland and Israel present at the event share a belief in a common future and common values, which Russian leader Vladimir Putin has "made a mockery of" by invading Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Yet we Germans, too, have learned the lessons from our past. Never again: that means that there must be no brutal war of aggression in Europe like that waged by Russia against Ukraine. Never again: that means that we stand firmly by the side of Ukraine – together with Poland and our other allies."

Steinmeier added that Germany, Poland and other allies "are providing Ukraine with humanitarian, political and military support".

"This is what I mean when I speak of the responsibility imposed by our history. We Germans will fulfil this responsibility for defending peace and freedom," the German president emphasised.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier is the first German president to attend the memorial ceremony for the victims of the 1943 Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in the Polish capital and to ask for forgiveness for the crimes committed by the Nazi regime in Germany at the time.

About 450,000 people were held in the Warsaw Ghetto set up by the German occupiers in the autumn of 1940. In 1942, the Nazis began deporting Jews to death and labour camps, killing between 250,000 and 280,000 people.

The uprising by the poorly-armed Jewish resistance began in the Warsaw Ghetto on 19 April 1943 and went on until mid-May. As a result, more than 56,000 Jews were killed or deported to concentration camps and death camps.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: