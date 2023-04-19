All Sections
Ukraine's "agricultural” losses from full-scale war exceed US$8 billion – KSE

"Economichna Pravda"Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 20:18
Ukraine's agricultural” losses from full-scale war exceed US$8 billion – KSE

The amount of direct damage caused to the agricultural sector of Ukraine during the year of the full-scale war is US$8.7 billion.

Source: The expert assessment of the KSE Institute project "Russia will pay"

Details: The largest share of losses in the agricultural sector is due to the destruction and damage of agricultural machinery, resulting in the estimated losses of producers amounting to more than US$4.65 billion. In total, 109,600 pieces of agricultural machinery have been damaged or destroyed due to the war.

The second-largest category of losses in this area relates to the destruction and theft of manufactured products. Over 4 million tonnes of finished agricultural products were destroyed and stolen. The total cost of these losses is estimated at US$1.87 billion.

The infrastructure for storing agricultural products suffered significant losses as well. The total capacity of the destroyed granaries reaches 8.2 million tonnes of produced products, and the damaged granaries have 3.25 million tonnes of capacity for simultaneous storage. The cost of restoring the destroyed facilities is estimated at US$1.33 billion.

The war started by Russia caused the greatest damage to the agricultural sector in Luhansk, Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. The same oblasts are in the top 5 regarding the number of damaged and destroyed facilities.

 

