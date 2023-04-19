Ukraine develops new way of verifying identity of prisoners of war

Ukraine is developing a method to further verify the identity of military personnel held in Russian captivity.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram

Quote: "We are developing a procedure for additional verification of the identity of our soldiers who are held in captivity on the territory of the Russian Federation. The tools are: relatives will contact the Commissioner's Office; we will contact the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise; and the institute will conduct an expert analysis based on photographs and provide the results.

If the expert analysis shows that it is the same person, then this will constitute grounds for further verification of the identity of the captive soldier.

In addition to confirming identity, the expert analysis can provide findings on the psychological damage done to citizens who were held in captivity."

Details: Lubinets reported that a memorandum on cooperation has been signed with the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, part of Ukraine’s Ministry of Justice, for this purpose.

The idea of further verification was supported by the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

