Russians damage critical infrastructure facility in Kherson Oblast

The Russians have attacked the city of Beryslav and a district in Kherson Oblast, wounding two people.

Source: Volodymyr Litvinov, Head of Beryslav District Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Residential buildings in Beryslav came under Russian fire.

"The occupiers have also damaged a critical infrastructure facility, which temporarily left several settlements without electricity. Relevant services are already on the scene," Litvinov said.

In addition, Russian forces have fired on Tiahynka, injuring one person. The wounded man was taken to the hospital.

