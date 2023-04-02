All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Orbán's party fearmongering about "nuclear war" in Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 2 April 2023, 16:43

Máté Kocsis, the current leader of Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party parliamentary group, reiterated Budapest’s claim that many Western countries are being dragged into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Telex; Kocsis on radio Kossuth

Quote from Kocsis: "The more countries get dragged into the war in Ukraine, the faster we approach a world war. And if there is a world war, it will be a nuclear war."

Details: The leader of the Fidesz party parliamentary group also criticised the "Hungarian leftists" for "serving the interests of the US" and promoting the war; he also criticised Western countries for supplying increasingly more powerful weapons to Ukraine, a country fighting for its independence.

"We are a step away from Western European countries or countries to the west of the site of the conflict sending troops to Ukraine, and that is what we think should be avoided," Kocsis added.

He said the resolution the Hungarian parliament adopted on Friday, 31 March was Hungary’s most powerful political response to the political and economic pressure. The resolution criticised the EU’s sanctions against Russia, which the Hungarian opposition endorsed. However, the resolution does denounce Russia’s actions and mentions that Ukraine has a right to self-defence.

Hungary is claiming that supplying arms to Ukraine and introducing sanctions against Russia has failed to achieve peace in Ukraine. Hungarian officials have also said on numerous occasions that US President Joe Biden has to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has recently said that EU leaders are close to discussing sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: