Orbán's party fearmongering about "nuclear war" in Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 2 April 2023, 16:43

Máté Kocsis, the current leader of Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party parliamentary group, reiterated Budapest’s claim that many Western countries are being dragged into Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Telex; Kocsis on radio Kossuth

Quote from Kocsis: "The more countries get dragged into the war in Ukraine, the faster we approach a world war. And if there is a world war, it will be a nuclear war."

Details: The leader of the Fidesz party parliamentary group also criticised the "Hungarian leftists" for "serving the interests of the US" and promoting the war; he also criticised Western countries for supplying increasingly more powerful weapons to Ukraine, a country fighting for its independence.

"We are a step away from Western European countries or countries to the west of the site of the conflict sending troops to Ukraine, and that is what we think should be avoided," Kocsis added.

He said the resolution the Hungarian parliament adopted on Friday, 31 March was Hungary’s most powerful political response to the political and economic pressure. The resolution criticised the EU’s sanctions against Russia, which the Hungarian opposition endorsed. However, the resolution does denounce Russia’s actions and mentions that Ukraine has a right to self-defence.

Hungary is claiming that supplying arms to Ukraine and introducing sanctions against Russia has failed to achieve peace in Ukraine. Hungarian officials have also said on numerous occasions that US President Joe Biden has to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has recently said that EU leaders are close to discussing sending peacekeeping forces to Ukraine.

