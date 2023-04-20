All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Romania will not close transit of Ukrainian grain. 80% of exports by land go through this route – Minister of Agrarian Policy

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 09:36

Romania will not block the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products to Romanian ports.

Source: Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, after a meeting with Petre Daea, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania.

Details: It is noted that the parties have agreed to discuss other issues of transit and import of Ukrainian agricultural products during a meeting in Bucharest on 21 April.

Advertisement:

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, almost 80% of Ukrainian products are transported by land through Romania, followed by Poland with another 10%.

Solskyi has reiterated that the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland will resume on the night of 20-21 April. The volume of transit goods through this country, Hungary and Slovakia is not limited. However, Poland will apply additional controls for transit through its territory.

Background

Farmers in Ukraine's neighbouring countries have complained that Ukrainian grain is physically "ousting" their own on roads, railways, ports and the domestic market.

Six EU countries have asked the bloc to help reduce the surplus of grain on the market, saying that Ukrainian grain competes with their producers and reduces demand for local products.

Farmers in the EU's eastern countries have also claimed that Ukrainian grain is pushing down domestic market prices and causing farmers to lose their profits.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
All News
Advertisement: