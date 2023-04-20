All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Romania will not close transit of Ukrainian grain. 80% of exports by land go through this route – Minister of Agrarian Policy

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 09:36

Romania will not block the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products to Romanian ports.

Source: Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, after a meeting with Petre Daea, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania.

Details: It is noted that the parties have agreed to discuss other issues of transit and import of Ukrainian agricultural products during a meeting in Bucharest on 21 April.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, almost 80% of Ukrainian products are transported by land through Romania, followed by Poland with another 10%.

Solskyi has reiterated that the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland will resume on the night of 20-21 April. The volume of transit goods through this country, Hungary and Slovakia is not limited. However, Poland will apply additional controls for transit through its territory.

Background

Farmers in Ukraine's neighbouring countries have complained that Ukrainian grain is physically "ousting" their own on roads, railways, ports and the domestic market.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Six EU countries have asked the bloc to help reduce the surplus of grain on the market, saying that Ukrainian grain competes with their producers and reduces demand for local products.

Farmers in the EU's eastern countries have also claimed that Ukrainian grain is pushing down domestic market prices and causing farmers to lose their profits.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: