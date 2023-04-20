Romania will not close transit of Ukrainian grain. 80% of exports by land go through this route – Minister of Agrarian Policy

Romania will not block the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products to Romanian ports.

Source: Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, after a meeting with Petre Daea, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania.

Details: It is noted that the parties have agreed to discuss other issues of transit and import of Ukrainian agricultural products during a meeting in Bucharest on 21 April.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, almost 80% of Ukrainian products are transported by land through Romania, followed by Poland with another 10%.

Solskyi has reiterated that the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Poland will resume on the night of 20-21 April. The volume of transit goods through this country, Hungary and Slovakia is not limited. However, Poland will apply additional controls for transit through its territory.

Background:

Farmers in Ukraine's neighbouring countries have complained that Ukrainian grain is physically "ousting" their own on roads, railways, ports and the domestic market.

Six EU countries have asked the bloc to help reduce the surplus of grain on the market, saying that Ukrainian grain competes with their producers and reduces demand for local products.

Farmers in the EU's eastern countries have also claimed that Ukrainian grain is pushing down domestic market prices and causing farmers to lose their profits.

