All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Rostyslav Yanchyshen, soloist with Odesa Opera Ballet, killed in action

Friday, 21 April 2023, 11:10

Rostyslav Yanchyshen, a soloist with the Odesa Opera Ballet, has been killed defending Ukraine from the Russian army.

Source: Yevhen Lavrenchuk, the theatre’s director, on Facebook

Details: "Terrible news. The war has killed Rostyslav Yanchyshen, a soloist with the Odesa Opera Ballet. An eternal smile, a bright look – this is how your colleagues will remember you...", Lavrenchuk wrote. 

Advertisement:

The director said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine rejected the dancer's application, so he became a volunteer and joined the territorial defence forces. "When he was not accepted into the Armed Forces, he joined the territorial defence. A patriot, a volunteer. Rostyslav Yanchyshen, you are now forever merged with the air, which was so dear to you. Eternal and bright memory to the Hero! Beauty never dies!", added Lavrenchuk.

Rostyslav Yanchyshen was born in Kamianets-Podilskyi, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, on 20 May 1991.

He received his choreographic education at the Kyiv Municipal Ukrainian Dance Academy named after Serge Lifar. He joined the Odesa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, where he worked as a ballet dancer.

 

At the front line, he served as a machine gunner. He was killed on 19 April, a month short of his 32nd birthday.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: