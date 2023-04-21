All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin threatens global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 21 April 2023, 17:28

The Kremlin claims that the implementation of a full ban on the export of goods to Russia, as considered by the G7 countries, will bring the global economic crisis closer.

Source: Russian news outlet Kommersant, referring to Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson of the Russian President

Details: Peskov is convinced that all sanctions against Russia will negatively affect the world economy.

Herewith, Peskov states that Russia "continues to develop despite the intrigues of its opponents".

"In any case, current sanctions against our country and new additional steps likely being considered by Brussels and Washington right now will certainly affect the world economy as well. So now it can only create more and more tendencies, which will lead to the global economic crisis," Peskov claimed.

He added that the Russian side is "closely following" the sanctions that the US and the EU member states may introduce.

"At the same time, we must not forget that no country in the world has ever faced as many sanctions as we do. So we are adapting, working out promising development plans and taking into account the dangers hidden in such intentions of our opponents," he stated.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Some of the key allies of Ukraine, including the US, are considering the possibility of an almost complete ban on exports to Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: