Kremlin threatens global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia

The Kremlin claims that the implementation of a full ban on the export of goods to Russia, as considered by the G7 countries, will bring the global economic crisis closer.

Source: Russian news outlet Kommersant, referring to Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson of the Russian President

Details: Peskov is convinced that all sanctions against Russia will negatively affect the world economy.

Herewith, Peskov states that Russia "continues to develop despite the intrigues of its opponents".

"In any case, current sanctions against our country and new additional steps likely being considered by Brussels and Washington right now will certainly affect the world economy as well. So now it can only create more and more tendencies, which will lead to the global economic crisis," Peskov claimed.

He added that the Russian side is "closely following" the sanctions that the US and the EU member states may introduce.

"At the same time, we must not forget that no country in the world has ever faced as many sanctions as we do. So we are adapting, working out promising development plans and taking into account the dangers hidden in such intentions of our opponents," he stated.

Background: Some of the key allies of Ukraine, including the US, are considering the possibility of an almost complete ban on exports to Russia.

