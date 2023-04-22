All Sections
G7 countries consider almost complete ban on exports to Russia

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 22 April 2023, 10:04
 
The G7 countries are discussing the possibility of expanding the sanctions regime against Russia, including a ban on almost all exports to Moscow.

Source: Kyodo 

The decision may be made during the G7 summit to be held in May in Hiroshima, western Japan.

Quote: "The G-7 countries have already stopped exporting a wide range of items to Russia, including products that can be used for military purposes and luxury goods. But the latest plan could expand the trade embargo to used cars, tyres, cosmetic items and clothing, the source said."

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to join the meeting online. The summit takes place on May 19-21 and will be attended by the leaders of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the European Union.

Background:

The G7 countries are likely to impose new sanctions on large one-carat diamonds from the Russian diamond mining company Alrosa, which accounts for about a third of the world's rough diamond supply.

