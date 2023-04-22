Russia's Foreign Ministry specifies number of expelled German diplomats

The number of German diplomats that Russia is expelling from Moscow in response to Berlin's move is more than 20 people.

Source: Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with Russian state-owned media outlet RIA Novosti

Quote: "More than 20 German diplomats are being expelled from Russia," Zakharova said.

According to RIA Novosti, the number of Russian diplomats being expelled from Berlin is more than 20 people.

Germany did not officially specify the number of employees of the Russian diplomatic mission being expelled. It is also unknown whether they are still in Germany or have already left the country.

Amid the announcement of the reciprocal expulsion of diplomats, a Russian government plane flew from Moscow to Berlin with a special permit on Saturday morning. It was supposed to return to Moscow on the same day. It is not known whether the Russian diplomats could have been on board.

Background:

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday that the German authorities had decided to expel a significant number of employees of Russian diplomatic missions in Germany.

Russia decided on a "mirror" expulsion of German diplomats, as well as a significant restriction of the maximum number of German diplomatic mission staff in the country.

