Latvian government to allocate €4 million to teach Latvian language to Ukrainian refugees

The Latvian government has decided to provide funding of over €4 million to provide Latvian language courses for Ukrainian refugees.

Details: It is planned to take in 40,000 Ukrainian civilians in Latvia in 2023, 65% or 26,000 of which are adults.

Quote: "Ukrainian civilians in Latvia increasingly want to be involved in employment. In order to provide wider employment opportunities, as well as to facilitate the socio-economic integration of people into the Latvian society, knowledge of the Latvian language is necessary," the press service of the Ministry of Culture notes.

Details: The programme aims to promote the use of the Latvian language among Ukrainian citizens by providing free Latvian language lessons, starting with the basic language level, for adult Ukrainian citizens, including Ukrainian minors with secondary education, in all regions of Latvia and regardless of their length of stay in the country.

The funding redistributed by the state is intended to organise Latvian language courses by 31 December this year. €3,990,400 has been allocated for the implementation of the programme's projects administered by the Social Integration Fund (SIF), and another €39,436 for the programme's administration.

The SIF has been implementing the Latvian Language Lessons for Ukrainian Citizens programme, funded from the state budget, since 2022. Last year, 31 contracts were concluded with organisations that provide Latvian language lessons in all regions of Latvia due to the competition for the state-funded programme held by SIF. A total of 3,507 people attended Latvian language lessons [2,249 people successfully mastered the A1 language level, and 350 people mastered the A2 level].

