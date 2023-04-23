All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Cyprus freezes assets of violators of UK and US sanctions against Russia

European PravdaSunday, 23 April 2023, 10:41

Cyprus has imposed sanctions on individuals named by the United States and the UK, as they help Russian oligarchs circumvent the sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, reports Agence France-Presse.

Cyprus' Financial Commissioner Pavlos Ioannou has told state broadcaster Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation that the individuals and entities' assets were frozen.

Advertisement:

"The banks couldn't help but take the measures they took... and the government also acted wisely, " Ioannou said.

Cyprus' Greek-language daily Filefteros reported that the island's largest lender, the Bank of Cyprus, also "notified 4,000 customers who have Russian passports and are not residents of EU countries that their accounts will be closed."

The island in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea is home to a large Russian diaspora. Limassol, located on the southern coast and often called "Moscow on the Mediterranean", has long been a magnet for Russian speakers.

Britain and the United States have imposed sanctions on citizens and companies in Cyprus for allegedly helping Russian oligarchs hide their assets after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letimbiotis said this week that Nicosia was ready to bring to justice all Cypriots whom the United States and Great Britain accused of helping oligarchs circumvent sanctions imposed because of the war.

According to him, President Nikos Christodoulides contacted the United States and the United Kingdom in search of evidence against these individuals so that their cases could be investigated at home.

Konstantinos Herodotus, Head of the Central Bank of Cyprus, told the president this week that Cypriot banks have frozen the accounts of 13 individuals and some Cypriot companies.

He said authorities had closed 43,000 shell companies and 123,000 "suspicious" bank accounts in recent years.

According to him, only 2.2 per cent of all bank deposits on the island now belong to Russians.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: