All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Energoatom to pay Cameco US$65.40 mln for export of uranium concentrate from Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 23 April 2023, 12:21

State Enterprise National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom (SE NNEGC) has reported on a contract worth US$65.40 million, or UAH 2.4 billion, with the Canadian company Сameco. The document provides for the processing of uranium concentrate in the production of nuclear fuel for Ukrainian NPPs. 

Source: Our Money

The contract deals with services for weighing, sampling, analysis, storage and transportation of uranium concentrate in 2023-2035.

It is noted that the cost of services is determined based on the actual volume of supply of uranium concentrate; current prices for weighing and sampling services; storage of uranium concentrate for the corresponding calendar year, and actual documented costs for transportation of uranium concentrate.

The purchase of services itself took place without bidding since, for technical reasons, there were no applications from other companies.   

According to a contract signed on 19 March, Cameco will meet 100% of Energoatom's needs for natural uranium hexafluoride (UF6) during 2024-2035, providing it and uranium conversion services to the reactors of the Rivne, Khmelnytskyi and South Ukraine NPPs. 

A relevant opportunity is also provided for the Zaporizhzhia NPP after its complete liberation.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Under the second contract, Energoatom will sell to Canada all uranium produced in Ukraine by the state-run Eastern Mining and Processing Plant. Cameco will provide the conversion of Ukrainian uranium.

Note: SE NNEGC Energoatom signed an agreement with the Canadian company Cameco, which is the last necessary stage for implementing the program for the use of Ukrainian uranium in the production of nuclear fuel for Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

Denmark's Armed Forces confirm Russian ship was seen near the site of Nord Stream explosion

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updatedDeath toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
13:12
Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: