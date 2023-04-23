All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuanians receive fake letters telling them they will be sent to fight in Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 23 April 2023, 16:05

Lithuanian citizens have been receiving fake letters, allegedly from the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, telling them that Lithuanians are being called up to join the Grand Hetman Kostiantyn Ostrogski Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade.

Source: Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT), citing Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania

Quote from the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence: "The offenders are using a new, specially created, domain, kariuomene[.]com, to disseminate this information. They are issuing letters stating that Lithuanian citizens are being conscripted into the army, and after their service they will be sent to fight in Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence refuted this information and urged the citizens to remain vigilant.

The ministry also underscored that Lithuanian citizens were not being called up to serve in the Grand Hetman Kostiantyn Ostrogski Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade. This international brigade operates under a separate mandate.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence also reported that propagandists have recently shared similar fake information about the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade on Russian websites. Polish citizens have received similar letters.

For reference: The Grand Hetman Kostiantyn Ostrogski Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade was created in 2014 on the basis of the Lithuanian, Polish and Ukrainian armed forces. It counts a total of 4,500 military personnel.

The brigade's command is based in Lublin, Poland, with units permanently stationed in their home countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: