All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuanians receive fake letters telling them they will be sent to fight in Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 23 April 2023, 16:05

Lithuanian citizens have been receiving fake letters, allegedly from the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, telling them that Lithuanians are being called up to join the Grand Hetman Kostiantyn Ostrogski Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade.

Source: Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT), citing Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania

Quote from the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence: "The offenders are using a new, specially created, domain, kariuomene[.]com, to disseminate this information. They are issuing letters stating that Lithuanian citizens are being conscripted into the army, and after their service they will be sent to fight in Ukraine."

Details: The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence refuted this information and urged the citizens to remain vigilant.

The ministry also underscored that Lithuanian citizens were not being called up to serve in the Grand Hetman Kostiantyn Ostrogski Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade. This international brigade operates under a separate mandate.

The Lithuanian Ministry of Defence also reported that propagandists have recently shared similar fake information about the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade on Russian websites. Polish citizens have received similar letters.

For reference: The Grand Hetman Kostiantyn Ostrogski Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade was created in 2014 on the basis of the Lithuanian, Polish and Ukrainian armed forces. It counts a total of 4,500 military personnel.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The brigade's command is based in Lublin, Poland, with units permanently stationed in their home countries.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

Denmark's Armed Forces confirm Russian ship was seen near the site of Nord Stream explosion

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updatedDeath toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
13:12
Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: