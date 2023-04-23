All Sections
Mechanism for reporting on non-armed defence procurement launched

"Economichna Pravda"Sunday, 23 April 2023, 16:45

On 23 April, a new function was launched in the Prozorro system [public electronic procurement system where state and municipal customers announce tenders to purchase goods for the opportunity to become a state supplier – ed.] – the display of information on non-weapons defence procurement. 

Source: press service of the Ministry of Economy.

Starting 23 April, military units and defence customers, according to the new version of the Law "On Defense Procurement," will start publishing information on unit prices in their non-weapons procurement.

According to Deputy Economy Minister Nadiia Bihun, defence contracting authorities will report on non-weapons procurement (food, clothing, fuel, etc.) starting at UAH 200,000 for goods and services and UAH 1.5 million for work. The reports will contain a limited amount of information: the name of the customer, the subject of procurement and the price per unit. 

"In the case of procurement of catering services, procuring entities will have to report on the price per unit of each product included in the service. To do this, they will be able to upload a file with the relevant calculations to the Prozorro system," the statement said.

The deputy minister added that the ministry is also working on creating a new procedure for framework agreements for defence needs, which will allow the defence ministry to conduct competitive selection of suppliers through the Prozorro system without publishing sensitive information in the system.

Mykola Tkachenko, Director of Prozorro, emphasised that defence customers may not publish data on the total amount and volume of purchases, delivery locations, and the name of the supplier. 

Background:

  • The new procurement procedure for the army should start working in the spring, the Ministry of Economy proposes to purchase products not for a year, but for a quarter and to ensure public control over prices.
  • Earlier, ZN.ua reported, citing the Defense Ministry's food procurement agreement, that the Defense Ministry buys food for military personnel at two to three times the price of food in Kyiv stores. The Ministry of Defense called this information a lie and manipulation and promised to appeal to the SSU.
  • Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov commented on the information previously published in the media about the purchase of food for the army at prices two to three times higher than in retail chains – the price includes not only food but also services for their delivery and cooking, and regarding the price of eggs – the document made a technical error.

