Russia prepared new history textbook with lies about war in Ukraine

A new history textbook has been designed for high school students in Russia and it contains a chapter with falsified data on the war in Ukraine.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Quote: "The textbook will reveal the reasons for the beginning of the special military operation [this is what the Russians call the war with Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: The authors of the textbook, one of whom is former Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky, lie that the war "caused the population of the country to provide assistance and support to its participants" and that a mass volunteer movement has developed in all regions of the Russian Federation.

A textbook with a chapter on the war will be available for grades 10-11 starting from 1 September 2023.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!