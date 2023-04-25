All Sections
EU provides Ukraine with another €1.5 billion of macro-finance

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 11:58

On Tuesday, the European Union provided Ukraine with the third tranche of macro-financial assistance of €1.5 billion out of a package of €18 billion.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

"Today we are providing another €1.5 billion to Ukraine under our annual macro-financial assistance package. We will continue helping Ukraine resist Russia’s aggression, keep its institutions and infrastructure running, and conduct crucial reforms," she said.

Background

On 21 March, Tuesday, the European Union allocated the second tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €1.5 billion out of the total package of €18 billion.

