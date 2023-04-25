EU provides Ukraine with another €1.5 billion of macro-finance

On Tuesday, the European Union provided Ukraine with the third tranche of macro-financial assistance of €1.5 billion out of a package of €18 billion.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

"Today we are providing another €1.5 billion to Ukraine under our annual macro-financial assistance package. We will continue helping Ukraine resist Russia’s aggression, keep its institutions and infrastructure running, and conduct crucial reforms," she said.

Background:

On 21 March, Tuesday, the European Union allocated the second tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of €1.5 billion out of the total package of €18 billion.

