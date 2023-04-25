All Sections
Ministry of Defence launches Office for Support of Changes: first reform will be in public procurement

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 25 April 2023, 12:31
The Ministry of Defence is launching the Office for Support of Changes (OSC), an advisory body that will become a platform for transformation in the MoD, with the first reform targeting public procurement.

Source: Yulia Marushevska, Head of the OSC, on Facebook; Arsen Zhumadilov, Head of the State Enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote from Marushevska: "The work is based on project teams and the alternate launch of changes. It is impossible to cover everything at the same time at the high level that is needed now. Therefore, we will gradually launch areas with a formed vision and powerful teams."

Details: As she states, the first reform will concern public procurement. The focus will be on non-lethal nomenclature (logistics procurement).

The reform team, headed by Arsen Zhumadilov, will provide expert support for effective reform implementation. In particular, for the implementation of its key product, the launch of a specialised institution that will implement qualitative and systemic changes in public procurement to ensure the continuity, sustainability and manageability of the supply system for the needs of the Armed Forces. 

Zhumadilov confirmed that he will head the relevant area in the defence industry. "I am joining the transformational changes of the Ministry of Defence as part of the team of the Change Management Office at the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (Office)," he wrote.

He emphasised that it is planned to form the basis and framework for the effective work of the institution in public procurement in the future, which will reflect its key values and approaches to work.

In particular, these are: sustainability and resilience of the supply system of the entrusted nomenclature; zero tolerance for corruption; non-discriminatory conditions for market participants; and building trust among stakeholders.

