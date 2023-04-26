Ukraine's PM: Italian agency SACE to allocate additional €1 billion for Ukraine

The Italian Export Credit Agency SACE is ready to resume work with Ukraine, which is a very important signal for Italian business, and, in addition to the previously announced €500 million, will allocate an additional €1 billion to support trade and financial operations.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, during a briefing in Rome, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Quote: "In addition to the €500 million line, the agency is ready, according to our data, to allocate another €1 billion to support trade and financial operations, in particular in the field of healthcare and infrastructure," the Head of Ukraine’s government said.

Shmyhal added that the Italian financial development institution SIMEST will support Italian companies’ investments in the recovery of Ukraine through export credit instruments, preferential lending and direct investments.

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, added that the Italian government will support the private sector, and cooperation between businesses from the two countries.

She also emphasised that the reconstruction of Ukraine is an issue for all of Europe.

Quote: "Investing in Ukraine now is not a risk, in my opinion, but one of the most far-sighted investments that can be made today," Meloni said.

