World Bank estimates of Ukraine's war losses will double after liberation – Ukrainian PM

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 17:58

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers predicts that the amount of financial losses Ukraine has suffered from the Russian invasion, as determined by the World Bank, will double after the temporarily occupied territory is liberated. The World Bank previously estimated the losses to be at least US$411 billion.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a bilateral conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine, which is being held in Rome; reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "Unfortunately, Russia has caused enormous destruction.  According to World Bank estimates, our losses amount to more than €400 billion in the [Ukrainian-]controlled territory of Ukraine alone. This is a large amount, and I am sure that after the liberation of the entire territory of Ukraine, this amount will double," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal added that the authorities already have a vision of how to rebuild the state, and have invited Italian companies to join reconstruction projects.

Reminder: In March, the World Bank revised its estimate of the funds needed by Ukraine for recovery and reconstruction upwards to a minimum of US$411 billion.

