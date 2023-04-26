All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


About 30 members of Crimean Mejlis have suffered from Russian harassment during years of occupation

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 21:48
About 30 members of Crimean Mejlis have suffered from Russian harassment during years of occupation
Photo: CrimeaSOS

During the years of Russia's occupation of Crimea, about 30 members of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people have been harassed by Russians.

Source: CrimeaSOS

Details: 26 April marks seven years since the Russian occupation administration in Crimea unlawfully banned the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people and recognised it as an extremist organisation.

Advertisement:

The organisation's analyst Yevhen Yaroshenko said that since the beginning of the occupation, representatives of the Mejlis "have been persecuted by the occupation authorities, became defendants in politically motivated administrative and criminal cases, and victims of enforced disappearances".

Among the most famous victims of politically motivated persecution in Crimea are or were members of the Mejlis: Nariman Dzhelial, Akhtem Chiihoz, Ilmi Umerov, Refat Chubarov, Mustafa Dzhemiliev.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people is a representative body of the Crimean Tatars, similar to a parliament. It consists of 33 members.

Background: In April, human rights organisations called on the world to prevent the deportation of illegally convicted Crimean Tatars to Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: