About 30 members of Crimean Mejlis have suffered from Russian harassment during years of occupation

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 21:48
Photo: CrimeaSOS

During the years of Russia's occupation of Crimea, about 30 members of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people have been harassed by Russians.

Source: CrimeaSOS

Details: 26 April marks seven years since the Russian occupation administration in Crimea unlawfully banned the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people and recognised it as an extremist organisation.

The organisation's analyst Yevhen Yaroshenko said that since the beginning of the occupation, representatives of the Mejlis "have been persecuted by the occupation authorities, became defendants in politically motivated administrative and criminal cases, and victims of enforced disappearances".

Among the most famous victims of politically motivated persecution in Crimea are or were members of the Mejlis: Nariman Dzhelial, Akhtem Chiihoz, Ilmi Umerov, Refat Chubarov, Mustafa Dzhemiliev.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people is a representative body of the Crimean Tatars, similar to a parliament. It consists of 33 members.

Background: In April, human rights organisations called on the world to prevent the deportation of illegally convicted Crimean Tatars to Russia.

