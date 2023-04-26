Zelenskyy discusses defence cooperation with Italian Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the continuation of defence cooperation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Details: "I had a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. I thanked her for holding the conference on Ukraine's recovery and for her personal leadership in unflagging support for Ukrainian people. We discussed further defence cooperation and upcoming international events," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Meloni said on Wednesday at a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Rome that Italy would help Ukraine fulfil the criteria necessary for full EU membership as soon as possible and speed up the process of starting accession talks.

During his meeting with Shmyhal, Italian President Sergio Mattarella called for Ukraine's accession to the EU as soon as possible.

On 26 April, a bilateral conference on Ukraine's reconstruction took place in Rome, attended by Denys Shmyhal and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as other members of the governments of both countries and representatives of international financial institutions.

