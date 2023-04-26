All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses defence cooperation with Italian Prime Minister

European PravdaWednesday, 26 April 2023, 21:58

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the continuation of defence cooperation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, reports European Pravda

Details: "I had a phone call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. I thanked her for holding the conference on Ukraine's recovery and for her personal leadership in unflagging support for Ukrainian people. We discussed further defence cooperation and upcoming international events," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

Meloni said on Wednesday at a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Rome that Italy would help Ukraine fulfil the criteria necessary for full EU membership as soon as possible and speed up the process of starting accession talks.

During his meeting with Shmyhal, Italian President Sergio Mattarella called for Ukraine's accession to the EU as soon as possible.

On 26 April, a bilateral conference on Ukraine's reconstruction took place in Rome, attended by Denys Shmyhal and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as other members of the governments of both countries and representatives of international financial institutions.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
16:58
Russian forces hit Chernihiv Oblast, killing child
All News
Advertisement: