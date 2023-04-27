All Sections
Attack on Kherson Oblast: one person killed and three wounded

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 07:58
Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast 65 times over the past 24 hours, killing one person and wounding three.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Russian troops fired 386 projectiles, using heavy artillery, UAVs and aircraft.

One person has been killed and three have been wounded in the Russian attacks.

Produkin noted that the city of Kherson came under Russian fire 10 times.

On Wednesday, the Russian military targeted residential areas of Kherson Oblast’s settlements, as well as the territory of the power substation in the Beryslav district and administrative buildings in a settlement of Stanislav rural hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement: