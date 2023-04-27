All Sections
Commander of Ukrainian Navy wanted in Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 27 April 2023, 15:59
Commander of Ukrainian Navy wanted in Russia

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation has put Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the wanted list. 

Source: Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RBK with reference to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs database.

Details: The admiral of the Ukrainian Navy was charged in absentia under Article 317 of the Criminal Code of Russia on "encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer". This article, according to the legislation of the Russian Federation, entails life imprisonment.

At the same time, the Khamovniki District Court of Moscow received a petition to arrest Neizhpapa in absentia.

For reference: Oleksii Neizhpapa, a 47-year-old native of Sevastopol, has been the commander of the Naval Forces of Ukraine since June 2020. Before that, he was deputy commander.

In April 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Neizhpapa the military rank of vice-admiral.

The commander of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was awarded the Order of Bogdan Khmelnytskyi of III degree.

