All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attempts to cover budget deficit: Russian Federation proposes to introduce savings programme for population

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 27 April 2023, 20:46

The Russian government has approved a draft law on the long-term savings programme – the money collected from citizens will be used to cover the budget deficit.

Source: Press service of the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation

Details: As the Russian finance minister states, "the new long-term savings programme will create an additional impetus for the growth of long-term savings among citizens and the country's economic development".

Participation in the programme will be voluntary. It can be used by Russian citizens over the age of 18. Also, a long-term savings agreement can be concluded in favour of your child or any other person, regardless of their age.

The operators of the programme that ensure the safety and profitability of savings and make payments on these savings are non-state pension funds.

Employers will also be able to make contributions under the long-term savings programme. The funds deposited to the account will be insured for 2,8 million roubles (equiv. USD$34,000).

The generated funds will be invested in OFZ (Federal Loan Obligations), infrastructure bonds, corporate bonds, and other securities.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background:

  • Russia counts on financial support from "friendly" states in issuing debt obligations.
  • Based on the results of the first quarter of 2023, Russia's oil and gas revenues fell by 45%, primarily due to the entry into force of sanctions imposed by the G7 countries on oil and petroleum products from the aggressor state.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

Medvedev says Musk "not up to the task" because Twitter caved in to Ukrainians

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: