All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


War damage in Ukraine's culture sector reaches about $7 billion

Friday, 28 April 2023, 11:30

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russians have caused almost $7 billion damage to the Ukrainian culture sector.

Source: Oleksandr Tkachenko, the Minister of Culture and Informational Policy of Ukraine, in an interview for Interfax-Ukraine news agency 

"We estimate the damage in the culture sector to be nearly $7 billion. This is not only due to bombings but also due to loss of income and other factors.

When we are discussing the recovery of Ukraine, we always remark that the cultural sector must be restored as well," – Tkachenko stressed.

 
Photo: Instagram of Oleksandr Tkachenko

Tkachenko added that over the past year, a 10% increase in the level of attendance of cultural events was documented in Ukraine.

"It means that people want to read, want to go to the theatre, to feel the taste of ordinary peaceful life, like they did before the full-scale war," he explained.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

  • The Russians destroyed a lot of cultural sites. For instance, a year ago, the occupiers destroyed the St. George Skete of the Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC-MP with a targeted strike. The images of its current state were published on social media.
  • As of 18 April 2023, over 550 culture sites in Ukraine were damaged or destroyed as a result of the Russian aggression.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: