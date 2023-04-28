All Sections
War damage in Ukraine's culture sector reaches about $7 billion

Friday, 28 April 2023, 11:30

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russians have caused almost $7 billion damage to the Ukrainian culture sector.

Source: Oleksandr Tkachenko, the Minister of Culture and Informational Policy of Ukraine, in an interview for Interfax-Ukraine news agency 

"We estimate the damage in the culture sector to be nearly $7 billion. This is not only due to bombings but also due to loss of income and other factors.

When we are discussing the recovery of Ukraine, we always remark that the cultural sector must be restored as well," – Tkachenko stressed.

 
Photo: Instagram of Oleksandr Tkachenko

Tkachenko added that over the past year, a 10% increase in the level of attendance of cultural events was documented in Ukraine.

"It means that people want to read, want to go to the theatre, to feel the taste of ordinary peaceful life, like they did before the full-scale war," he explained.

Background:

  • The Russians destroyed a lot of cultural sites. For instance, a year ago, the occupiers destroyed the St. George Skete of the Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC-MP with a targeted strike. The images of its current state were published on social media.
  • As of 18 April 2023, over 550 culture sites in Ukraine were damaged or destroyed as a result of the Russian aggression.

