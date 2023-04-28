All Sections
Reconstruction: local officials plan projects in Bakhmut and Chornobaivka

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 28 April 2023, 12:38

Local officials have developed projects to clear mines in Bakhmut and solve the problem of rubbish in Chornobaivka.

Source: press release from the International Republican Institute

Details: Iryna Hotsulenko, Head of Territorial Development at the Economic Development Department of Bakhmut City Council, is working with local and international organisations on safe and effective approaches to demining projects.

"Warsaw is a city that was rebuilt very quickly. One of the reasons was the active local community. Our residents are ready to return to the city as soon as Russian troops leave, and to help rebuild it and implement social projects," Hotsulenko says.

According to rough estimates, it costs about US$3 million to demine one square kilometre of the combat-affected area.

Chornobaivka is overwhelmed with debris left by the Russian troops. The village hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] is unable to deal with this rubbish, so the construction of a waste sorting station could be a solution. This project was developed by Zoria Hanieva, an employee of the Chornobaivka village council. It involves the creation of a solid waste sorting and composting station.

"We will use whatever we can recycle for the needs of the hromada. For example, we will recycle pieces of building material into crushed stone and use it for pathways. We will sell the rest and get funds to invest in the hromada," explains Hanieva.

According to the project plan, the construction of the sorting station is expected to pay for itself within 10-12 years. Neighbouring hromadas in Kherson Oblast also plan to join the project.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

