All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian morning missile attack did not damage energy system

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 28 April 2023, 12:52
 
Getty Images

The Russian missile attack on Friday morning did not damage the energy infrastructure and did not result in any power outages.

Source: Press service of Ukrenergo, the national power regulator

Details: However, the situation in the east of Ukraine, where an energy facility has been damaged by the attack, remains difficult.

Advertisement:

Electricity generation is currently sufficient to cover consumption.

The floodwaters are receding, but hydroelectric power plants continue to operate not only to cover peaks in consumption in the morning and evening but also throughout the day.

Electricity exports to Poland and Moldova are also continuing, as are small imports from Slovakia.

Repair crews are working on all the high-voltage grid facilities that were subjected to Russian attacks. As a result of the 15 missile and 18 drone attacks, the power grid has sustained unprecedented damage, which will take a great deal of resources and time to repair.

Background:

On the night of 28 April, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities: civilian buildings in Uman, Ukrainka and Dnipro were hit, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 people. Three more people were killed in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts. A bridge was destroyed in Chernihiv Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: