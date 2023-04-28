Russian morning missile attack did not damage energy system

Getty Images

The Russian missile attack on Friday morning did not damage the energy infrastructure and did not result in any power outages.

Source: Press service of Ukrenergo, the national power regulator

Details: However, the situation in the east of Ukraine, where an energy facility has been damaged by the attack, remains difficult.

Electricity generation is currently sufficient to cover consumption.

The floodwaters are receding, but hydroelectric power plants continue to operate not only to cover peaks in consumption in the morning and evening but also throughout the day.

Electricity exports to Poland and Moldova are also continuing, as are small imports from Slovakia.

Repair crews are working on all the high-voltage grid facilities that were subjected to Russian attacks. As a result of the 15 missile and 18 drone attacks, the power grid has sustained unprecedented damage, which will take a great deal of resources and time to repair.

Background:

On the night of 28 April, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities: civilian buildings in Uman, Ukrainka and Dnipro were hit, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 people. Three more people were killed in Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts. A bridge was destroyed in Chernihiv Oblast.

