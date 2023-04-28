All Sections
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 28 April 2023, 13:19
 
Evgen Kotenko/ Ukrinform/ Future Publishing via Getty Images

Civil aviation will not resume flights in Ukraine until the airspace is completely safe.

Source: Oksana Ozhyhova, deputy head of the Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE), in a commentary to the Kyiv TV channel

Quote: "The aftermath of today's night attack is what we call ‘danger’. Everything to do with aviation we associate with the word ‘safety’. It is too early to make any predictions until 100% safety in the airspace of Ukraine is guaranteed," Ozhyhova stated.

She added that at the moment, the UkSATSE is making preparations to resume flights as soon as possible and "whenever possible".

Background:

Earlier, Clément Beaune, the Minister of Transport of France, reported that Ukraine is preparing to open its air space for civil planes.

Advertisement: