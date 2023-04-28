Madrid presented Kherson with more than 30 buses

MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE

Kherson will receive 32 buses from Madrid by the end of the month. This is humanitarian aid under the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union.

Source: Press service of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Details: Buses were used on public transport routes in the Spanish capital. After technical inspection and stabilisation of the security situation, they will be put on the road.

Quote: "25 buses have already arrived in Ukraine and have become part of the city's balance sheet. Ukraine expects another seven buses from Spain in the coming days. The Russian invaders, fleeing from the city, actually looted the city's property," Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

As the Kherson City Military Administration states, the Russian invaders stole 37 public transport pieces, and another 21 were damaged during the attacks.

The Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union is a solidarity system that provides emergency assistance to countries in crisis. The buses were delivered to Ukraine by the Governmental Agency for Strategic Reserves of the Republic of Poland.

