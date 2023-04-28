All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Madrid presented Kherson with more than 30 buses

Friday, 28 April 2023, 14:40
 
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE

Kherson will receive 32 buses from Madrid by the end of the month. This is humanitarian aid under the Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union.

Source: Press service of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine

Details: Buses were used on public transport routes in the Spanish capital. After technical inspection and stabilisation of the security situation, they will be put on the road.

Advertisement:

Quote: "25 buses have already arrived in Ukraine and have become part of the city's balance sheet. Ukraine expects another seven buses from Spain in the coming days. The Russian invaders, fleeing from the city, actually looted the city's property," Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

As the Kherson City Military Administration states, the Russian invaders stole 37 public transport pieces, and another 21 were damaged during the attacks.

The Civil Protection Mechanism of the European Union is a solidarity system that provides emergency assistance to countries in crisis. The buses were delivered to Ukraine by the Governmental Agency for Strategic Reserves of the Republic of Poland.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: