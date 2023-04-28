Novice who praised Russian aggressor and rejoiced at occupation is found at Pochaiv monastery

At the Lavra (monastery) of the Holy Dormition in Pochaiv, Ternopil Oblast, in Ukraine's west, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed a novice, a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), who publicly justified Russia's armed aggression and the war crimes committed by the invaders.

Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; General Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, the novice, who has been living on the territory of the Pochaiv Lavra since 2017, shared posts supporting the seizure of territories of our country and glorifying the Russian military in his personal accounts on banned Russian social networks."

Details: The perpetrator used profiles on banned Russian social media to actively disseminate Kremlin propaganda narratives.

He praised the top political and military leadership of the Russian Federation and attempted to discredit the Ukrainian defenders.

Based on the evidence gathered, SSU investigators served him with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A preventive measure is currently being chosen for the novice, who has an outstanding conviction for murder.

Earlier: On 4 April, the SSU uncovered Oleksandr Svyrydov, the former parish priest of a church in the Izium diocese of the UOC-MP, who blessed Russian troops during the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast. Svyrydov fled to Russia after the oblast was liberated.

