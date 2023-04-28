All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Novice who praised Russian aggressor and rejoiced at occupation is found at Pochaiv monastery

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 28 April 2023, 15:04
Novice who praised Russian aggressor and rejoiced at occupation is found at Pochaiv monastery
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

At the Lavra (monastery) of the Holy Dormition in Pochaiv, Ternopil Oblast, in Ukraine's west, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has exposed a novice, a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), who publicly justified Russia's armed aggression and the war crimes committed by the invaders.

Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; General Prosecutor's Office  

Quote: "According to the investigation, the novice, who has been living on the territory of the Pochaiv Lavra since 2017, shared posts supporting the seizure of territories of our country and glorifying the Russian military in his personal accounts on banned Russian social networks."

 

Details: The perpetrator used profiles on banned Russian social media to actively disseminate Kremlin propaganda narratives.

He praised the top political and military leadership of the Russian Federation and attempted to discredit the Ukrainian defenders.

Based on the evidence gathered, SSU investigators served him with a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A preventive measure is currently being chosen for the novice, who has an outstanding conviction for murder.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier: On 4 April, the SSU uncovered Oleksandr Svyrydov, the former parish priest of a church in the Izium diocese of the UOC-MP, who blessed Russian troops during the occupation of Kharkiv Oblast. Svyrydov fled to Russia after the oblast was liberated.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: