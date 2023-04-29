All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine lodges protest to Poland and EU over restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products

European PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 12:13

Kyiv has lodged an official protest to Poland and the European Union over imposing restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products contrary to the Association Agreement.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nikolenko said that the protest notes were handed over to the Polish Embassy and the EU Delegation to Ukraine, and they stressed that the situation was categorically unacceptable.

Quote: "Such restrictions, whatever their reasons are, do not comply with the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement and the principles and norms of the EU Single Market.

There are all legal grounds for the immediate resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria, as well as for the continuation of unimpeded exports to other EU member states and, in general, unimpeded transit of all Ukrainian products to other countries both within and outside the EU," said Nikolenko.

He added that the Foreign Ministry urged the partners to seek a balanced solution "based on EU law, the Association Agreement and in the spirit of solidarity".

"This is the only way to jointly and effectively counteract Russia's full-scale aggressive war against Ukraine and to strengthen the EU Single Market, which Ukraine will become a member of," the spokesman said.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On 28 April, the European Commission reached an agreement with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia regarding Ukrainian agri-food products, the import of which was restricted by these countries.

"Exceptional safeguard measures", i.e., an import ban, were agreed for four types of products, particularly wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds. The list does not include sunflower oil.

At the same time, safeguard investigations will be conducted concerning other products, including oil.

The EU will also provide a €100 million support package for affected farmers in five member states.

These five EU countries will lift their unilateral bans on imports of Ukrainian products in exchange.

The current measures introducing duty-free trade with Ukraine expire on 5 June, so the new steps will come into force a day later. EU ambassadors voted in favour of the regulation on 28 April.

See also: EU-Ukraine Grain Deal: Details of Brussels Proposal to Resolve Export and Trade Crisis

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: