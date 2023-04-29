All Sections
Ukrainian authorities prepare evacuation of people in case of major attack on Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 29 April 2023, 13:09
Ukrainian authorities prepare evacuation of people in case of major attack on Kherson Oblast

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said that the authorities have been preparing to evacuate the population from the oblast in case of a massive Russian attack.

Source: Prokudin’s video address

Quote: "We have recently noticed that the enemy has ramped up Kherson Oblast bombardments, as well as the entire Ukraine.

I cannot let the people of Kherson suffer.

Therefore, I requested that the evacuation routes for civilians in case of a major attack on the oblast be worked out in advance.

Details: He explained that the authorities should immediately evacuate people from the danger zone in case of a massive attack on Kherson Oblast.

For this purpose, safe routes for transport, places of temporary residence with medicines and food have been determined, and lists of people with limited mobility and large families have been compiled.

Background: All civilians have recently been banned from using any watercraft in Kherson Oblast.

