All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian authorities prepare evacuation of people in case of major attack on Kherson Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 29 April 2023, 13:09
Ukrainian authorities prepare evacuation of people in case of major attack on Kherson Oblast

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, has said that the authorities have been preparing to evacuate the population from the oblast in case of a massive Russian attack.

Source: Prokudin’s video address

Quote: "We have recently noticed that the enemy has ramped up Kherson Oblast bombardments, as well as the entire Ukraine.

I cannot let the people of Kherson suffer.

Therefore, I requested that the evacuation routes for civilians in case of a major attack on the oblast be worked out in advance.

Details: He explained that the authorities should immediately evacuate people from the danger zone in case of a massive attack on Kherson Oblast.

For this purpose, safe routes for transport, places of temporary residence with medicines and food have been determined, and lists of people with limited mobility and large families have been compiled.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: All civilians have recently been banned from using any watercraft in Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: