United States provides Ukraine with another US$1.25 billion through World Bank to fund medical facilities, emergency services and education

European PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 13:20

Ukraine will receive another US$1.25 billion through the World Bank from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to fund Ukraine’s healthcare, emergency services and education.

Source: Bridget Brink, US Ambassador to Ukraine, on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Proud that USAID, through the World Bank, disbursed another $1.25 billion to fund healthcare, education, emergency services, and more for the Ukrainian people under daily attack by Russia’s forces," the ambassador said.

Background:

  • Ukraine has received over 2,900 generators through USAID since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
  • The total value of the assistance provided by the Agency to prepare the country for winter, particularly generators, funds to cover the cost of repair teams, clothing and other humanitarian goods, is about US$400 million.

