All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Presidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia continue their visit after overnight stay in Kyiv

European PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 15:02

The presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia have started the second day of their visit to Ukraine, planning to head to other oblasts of the country. 

Source: European Pravda

Details: President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová has posted a photo of a view on Sophia Square in Kyiv, noting that she will continue her trip by visiting the Ukrainian oblasts. 

Advertisement:

Petr Pavel, the President of the Czech Republic, later noted that he is in Dnipro. It is unclear whether the two leaders visited the city together. 

Quote: "Today I headed further east to show that CZ is serious about patronage over the Dnipropetrovsk Region. I assured Governor Serhiy Lysak that they are not alone regarding the reconstruction."

In a commentary to ČT, Petr Pavel stated that the Czech Republic plans to primarily focus on humanitarian support, mainly for internally displaced persons, healthcare institutions, transport, the energy sector, and education.

Earlier, the president announced that the Czech Republic will open a consulate general in Dnipro, which will help develop cooperation.

The presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 28 April, immediately after the massive missile attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities.

In the evening, they had to spend part of their visit programme in a shelter due to an air-raid siren.

Foreign top officials rarely stay in Ukraine overnight during visits since the start of the full-scale war.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
All News
Advertisement: