President of Czech Republic visits internally displaced people in Dnipro

During his visit to the city of Dnipro on Saturday 29 April, Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, visited immigrants who lost their homes due to the Russian invasion.

Source: Pavel's Twitter; European Pravda

Quote: "Because of the war, many Ukrainians lost their homes. About 200,000 of them took refuge in Dnipro," reads the message.

Kvůli válce mnoho Ukrajinců ztratilo svůj domov. Asi 200 tisíc z nich našlo útočiště v Dnipru. Zajištění důstojných podmínek pro jejich život je klíčové pro stabilitu Ukrajiny i Evropy. Humanitární a rozvojová pomoc proto patří k hlavním oblastem, na které se v Dnipru ČR zaměří. pic.twitter.com/JSdaCYPYgM — Petr Pavel (@prezidentpavel) April 29, 2023

"Ensuring decent conditions for their lives is the key to the stability of Ukraine and Europe. Therefore, humanitarian and development assistance is one of the main areas on which the Czech Republic will focus in Dnipro," Pavel added.

On Saturday, presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia began the second day of their visit to Ukraine, during which they planned a trip to the country's regions.

Earlier, Pavel announced that the Czech Republic would open a Consulate General in Dnipro and take care of the reconstruction of the war-affected region.

According to the President, the Czech Republic has prepared projects in five key areas of reconstruction of Ukraine – for example, in the healthcare, energy and housing and public utilities.

