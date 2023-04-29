All Sections
President of Czech Republic visits internally displaced people in Dnipro

European PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 15:49

During his visit to the city of Dnipro on Saturday 29 April, Petr Pavel, President of the Czech Republic, visited immigrants who lost their homes due to the Russian invasion.

Source: Pavel's Twitter; European Pravda

Quote: "Because of the war, many Ukrainians lost their homes. About 200,000 of them took refuge in Dnipro," reads the message.

"Ensuring decent conditions for their lives is the key to the stability of Ukraine and Europe. Therefore, humanitarian and development assistance is one of the main areas on which the Czech Republic will focus in Dnipro," Pavel added.

On Saturday, presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia began the second day of their visit to Ukraine, during which they planned a trip to the country's regions.

Earlier, Pavel announced that the Czech Republic would open a Consulate General in Dnipro and take care of the reconstruction of the war-affected region.

According to the President, the Czech Republic has prepared projects in five key areas of reconstruction of Ukraine – for example, in the healthcare, energy and housing and public utilities.

