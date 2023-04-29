All Sections
Netherlands sends third group of war crimes investigators to Ukraine

European PravdaSaturday, 29 April 2023, 18:18

A forensic investigation team arrived in Ukraine earlier this week to investigate war crimes.

Source: a statement by the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the ministry, a group of about 60 people, including 9 Czech experts, went to Ukraine.

The group includes experts from the Dutch military police and other departments of the Ministry of Defence.

Quote: "The team's duties are to investigate and preserve the evidence. This is being done under the auspices of the International Criminal Court," the statement said.

This is the third time that a team of Dutch experts has visited Ukraine. The first group travelled to Ukraine in May last year, the second at the end of 2022. During this time, evidence was gathered and handed over to the ICC.

Earlier, North Macedonia became the 36th country to join the group of countries advocating the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

