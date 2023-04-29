All Sections
Ukraine's ambassador calls on Germany to send more air defence systems

Saturday, 29 April 2023, 19:26

Oleksii Makeiev, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, has called on Berlin to continue supplying weapons against the background of the expected counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Bild

Makeiev stated that Ukraine will soon need more anti-aircraft systems.

Quote: "Anti-aircraft systems such as IRIS-T SLM, Patriot and Gepard are absolutely necessary," Makeiev said, adding that a successful offensive also requires armoured vehicles, tanks, and artillery systems.

"The more professionally equipped the Ukrainian army is, the more civilians will be saved and the faster the Russian army will be kicked out of the occupied territories," the ambassador said.

Background: This week, Deputy Foreign Minister and former ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk said that his successor, Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev, could have done more to pressure the German government for military aid.

Melnyk was remembered in Germany for his sharp, sometimes very undiplomatic statements, promoting decisions in favour of Ukraine; for example, he said that Chancellor Olaf Scholzplays the offended liver sausage [a German phraseology that means to pretend to be innocently offended – ed.], although he later apologised for his words.

