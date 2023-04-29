All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's ambassador calls on Germany to send more air defence systems

Saturday, 29 April 2023, 19:26

Oleksii Makeiev, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, has called on Berlin to continue supplying weapons against the background of the expected counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Bild

Makeiev stated that Ukraine will soon need more anti-aircraft systems.

Quote: "Anti-aircraft systems such as IRIS-T SLM, Patriot and Gepard are absolutely necessary," Makeiev said, adding that a successful offensive also requires armoured vehicles, tanks, and artillery systems.

"The more professionally equipped the Ukrainian army is, the more civilians will be saved and the faster the Russian army will be kicked out of the occupied territories," the ambassador said.

Background: This week, Deputy Foreign Minister and former ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk said that his successor, Ambassador Oleksii Makeiev, could have done more to pressure the German government for military aid.

Melnyk was remembered in Germany for his sharp, sometimes very undiplomatic statements, promoting decisions in favour of Ukraine; for example, he said that Chancellor Olaf Scholzplays the offended liver sausage [a German phraseology that means to pretend to be innocently offended – ed.], although he later apologised for his words.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: