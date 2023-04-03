Ukrainie's Armed Forces killed more than 175,000 Russian soldiers

Ukraine's defenders killed 610 Russian occupiers, destroyed seven armoured combat vehicles, seven artillery systems and 13 Russian drones over the last day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook



Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 175,160 (+610) military personnel,

3,619 (+1) tanks,

6,993 (+7) armoured combat vehicles,

2,694 (+7) artillery systems,

527 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

280 (+1) air defence systems,

306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

291 (+0) helicopters,

2,262 (+13) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,553 (+16) vehicles and tankers,

298 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

