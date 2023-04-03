Ukrainie's Armed Forces killed more than 175,000 Russian soldiers
Monday, 3 April 2023, 08:24
Ukraine's defenders killed 610 Russian occupiers, destroyed seven armoured combat vehicles, seven artillery systems and 13 Russian drones over the last day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 3 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 175,160 (+610) military personnel,
- 3,619 (+1) tanks,
- 6,993 (+7) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,694 (+7) artillery systems,
- 527 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 280 (+1) air defence systems,
- 306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 291 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,262 (+13) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,553 (+16) vehicles and tankers,
- 298 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
