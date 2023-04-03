All Sections
Man killed by Russian explosives in Kherson Oblast while trying to move them

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 3 April 2023, 15:56
Man killed by Russian explosives in Kherson Oblast while trying to move them

A 60-year-old man has been killed near the village of Shliakhove in the Beryslav hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Kherson Oblast while trying to move a Russian explosive device by himself.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration’s press service

Quote: "A 60-year-old man tried to carry an unknown explosive device on his own. It  detonated in his hands."

Details: The injuries sustained due to the detonation of the explosives were reportedly too severe, and the man has died on the spot.

The authorities have stressed that most of Kherson Oblast's territories are covered with Russian mines, tripwires and ammunition. Therefore, residents must be as careful as possible to avoid a tragedy.

Background: An action plan for mine clearance of agricultural land for the sowing campaign was approved on Monday, 20 March, following the results of the meeting of the National Mine Action Authority.

