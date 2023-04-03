All Sections
Russia establishes centres for "de-Ukrainisation" in Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 3 April 2023, 21:38
Russia establishes centres for de-Ukrainisation in Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russia is expected to open propaganda centres for "de-Ukrainisation" in Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "[Our] analysis of the information field of the [temporarily occupied territories] of Zaporizhzhia Oblast indicates that a deliberate campaign aimed at imposing Russian identity on the local population and forcing them to integrate into the socio-cultural space of the Russian Federation is being unrolled.

Yevgeny Barinov, head of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs of the Russian Federation, announced the opening of a network of the agency’s offices on the [temporarily occupied territories] of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with the aim of ‘strengthening Russian identity and international unity in regions that have only recently been freed from the oppression of Ukrainian propaganda’."

Details: The newly established offices of the Russian Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs in Zaporizhzhia Oblast will focus on fostering the cooperation of local residents with Russian public organisations, the creation of "educational" programmes, and the implementation of "humanitarian programmes".

