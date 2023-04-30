All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians' attitude towards Victory Day on 9 May has worsened significantly

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 30 April 2023, 15:58
Ukrainians' attitude towards Victory Day on 9 May has worsened significantly

According to sociological research, 13% of Ukrainians consider Victory Day, celebrated on 9 May, to be one of the most important holidays. 

Source: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS

Quote: "Victory Day on 9 May has faced dramatic changes. In 2010, it was one of the most important holidays, according to 58% of the population, and Victory Day was second only to New Year's Eve, Christmas and Easter in popularity.

By 2021, its popularity had halved, and only 30% considered it the most important holiday.  And in 2023, there is only 13% of supporters of this holiday, with fewer supporters only for Labour Day.

Obviously, this is because of the war and the fact that Victory Day is very actively celebrated in Russia as a militaristic, aggressive holiday."

 

Details: The least popular holidays this year are Victory Day (9 May) and Labour Day (1 May), with only 13% and 5% of Ukrainians celebrating these dates as favourite or important ones.

According to the survey, the majority of the Ukrainian population celebrates Easter and Christmas as the most popular holidays.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The next most popular holidays are Independence Day (24 August) and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine (14 October).

New Year's Eve, which is celebrated around the world and has been sharing the first place with Christmas and Easter for years, is now only in fifth place.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: