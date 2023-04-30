Ukrainians' attitude towards Victory Day on 9 May has worsened significantly

According to sociological research, 13% of Ukrainians consider Victory Day, celebrated on 9 May, to be one of the most important holidays.

Source: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

Quote: "Victory Day on 9 May has faced dramatic changes. In 2010, it was one of the most important holidays, according to 58% of the population, and Victory Day was second only to New Year's Eve, Christmas and Easter in popularity.

By 2021, its popularity had halved, and only 30% considered it the most important holiday. And in 2023, there is only 13% of supporters of this holiday, with fewer supporters only for Labour Day.

Obviously, this is because of the war and the fact that Victory Day is very actively celebrated in Russia as a militaristic, aggressive holiday."

Details: The least popular holidays this year are Victory Day (9 May) and Labour Day (1 May), with only 13% and 5% of Ukrainians celebrating these dates as favourite or important ones.

According to the survey, the majority of the Ukrainian population celebrates Easter and Christmas as the most popular holidays.

The next most popular holidays are Independence Day (24 August) and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine (14 October).

New Year's Eve, which is celebrated around the world and has been sharing the first place with Christmas and Easter for years, is now only in fifth place.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!