Ukrainian Armed Forces repel almost 70 Russian attacks – General Staff report

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 69 Russian attacks on 4 fronts over the course of 3 April.



Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 4 April



Quote: "Over the last day, the enemy has delivered 3 missile and 21 air strikes, and carried out 33 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units and the heroism of each soldier, 69 occupiers' attacks have been repelled over the past day. The most fierce battles are taking place for Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, and no signs of Russian offensive groups have been detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. The Russian Federation continues to use the airspace and territory of Belarus and its military infrastructure. Units of the Russian armed forces are being trained at Belarusian training grounds. The presence of Russian units in the border areas of Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts remains.

Over the past day, the Russians fired on the settlements of Volfyne, Zapsillia, Myropillia in Sumy Oblast, and Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zybyne, Volokhivka, Rublene and Vilkhuvatka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers fired in and around Kamianka, Petro-Ivanivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Zapadne, Masiutivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Krokhmalne in Luhansk Oblast, and Terny and Serebrianka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, over the past day, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Nevske, Kreminna, Dibrova and Serebrianka Forest. They also deployed artillery to fire on Makiivka, Nevske, Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Vesele, Zvanivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians are trying to take full control of the city of Bakhmut and continue to assault it. They also conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Ivanivske. Over the course of the day, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 32 Russian attacks in the specified area of the front. The settlements located along the contact line came under invaders’ fire, including Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Ozarianivka, Dachne, Oleksandro-Shulhyne, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Marinka. The Russians also fired on the settlements of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Sieverne, Netailove, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions. They actively used UAVs to adjust artillery fire and shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts, but they continued to reinforce their defensive positions. They fired on Olhivske, Huliaipole, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson.

Ukraine's Air Force conducted five airstrikes on clusters of military personnel and equipment of the Russian forces, and a reconnaissance UAV was also shot down. Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck clusters of Russian military personnel.

