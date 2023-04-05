Russians pound Sumy Oblast using mortars and grenade launchers

Russian occupation forces attacked three hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast over the course of Tuesday, 4 April. They deployed mortars and grenade launchers and dpropped VOG grenades.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The hromadas of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia and Seredyna-Buda came under fire.

A civilian was injured and the premises of a trading outlet were damaged by two VOG grenades delivered by UAV to a village in the Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians bombarded the Bilopillia hromada almost all day long: they fired mortars (49 strikes) and grenade launchers (58 strikes).

Russian forces attacked the Seredyna-Buda hromada using mortars deployed from the territory of the Russian Federation and delivering 15 strikes.

Two private homes and a power line were damaged in the attack.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!