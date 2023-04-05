All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians pound Sumy Oblast using mortars and grenade launchers

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 5 April 2023, 00:18
Russians pound Sumy Oblast using mortars and grenade launchers

Russian occupation forces attacked three hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast over the course of Tuesday, 4 April. They deployed mortars and grenade launchers and dpropped VOG grenades.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The hromadas of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia and Seredyna-Buda came under fire.

A civilian was injured and the premises of a trading outlet were damaged by two VOG grenades delivered by UAV to a village in the Krasnopillia hromada.

The Russians bombarded the Bilopillia hromada almost all day long: they fired mortars (49 strikes) and grenade launchers (58 strikes). 

Russian forces attacked the Seredyna-Buda hromada using mortars deployed from the territory of the Russian Federation and delivering 15 strikes. 

Two private homes and a power line were damaged in the attack.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: