All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy arrives in Poland

European PravdaWednesday, 5 April 2023, 08:47
Zelenskyy arrives in Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived on an official visit to Poland on 5 April.

Source: "European Pravda"

Zelenskyy and the First Lady arrived in Poland on 5 April. This is the first time since the full-scale war started that a visit by the Ukrainian president has been announced in advance. 

The Office of the President of Poland said that after the official greeting of the guests by Andrzej Duda and his wife, the leaders will hold talks in the presidential palace, after which the delegations will hold talks.

The head of the Bureau of International Policy at the Office of the President, Marcin Przydac, was quoted by PAP as saying that the negotiations will concern "the entire spectrum of Polish-Ukrainian relations, starting with security policy". According to him, they also plan to raise historical issues.

Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are scheduled to speak publicly at 18:00. 

The Office of the President of Poland has given assurances that all services are properly prepared to organise such a visit, and it should be safe.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

This is Zelenskyy's first official visit to Warsaw since the beginning of the full-scale war. In addition, the presidents of Ukraine and Poland have crossed paths twice "in work mode" in Rzeszów – in December 2022 and February 2023. 

So far, during the full-scale war, the President of Ukraine has travelled abroad only a few times – to visit Washington and, on one trip, to London and Brussels.

Andrzej Duda visited Ukraine four times during the full-scale war, the first visit being in April 2022 with his Baltic colleagues and the most recent in January 2023 for the Lublin Triangle Summit in Lviv.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: