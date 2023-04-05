Duda reveals number of MiG-29 fighters that Poland will ship to Ukraine

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that his country has already prepared eight more MiG-29 fighter jets to be transferred to Ukraine.

Source: Duda in Warsaw, at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports European Pravda



Details: Duda said that four fighter jets have been handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces in recent months. Four more are being delivered now, for a total of eight.

"We are ready; I talked to the president about this, to hand over six more, which are now being prepared for this purpose. We assume that they can be handed over quite soon," Duda said.

He also added that Poland still has MiGs that have been modernised and are now adapted to NATO standards, primarily in terms of communications, and issues related to the ability to perform, for example, an air patrol mission within NATO.

"We will still need these MiGs, but at this point they will be diluted by new aircraft that will be at our disposal... I believe that in the future, we will be able to transfer our entire remaining fleet of MiG-29s, if necessary. In terms of their transfer, we will need the consent of our allies, primarily the United States," the Polish president added.

Earlier, Warsaw confirmed that it had handed over a certain number of fighter jets to Ukraine, but did not specify the exact number.

Background: On 17 March, at an extraordinary online meeting, the Slovak government decided to transfer 13 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. The first four of them have already been sent to Ukraine.

