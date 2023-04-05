All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Huge screen set up on border with Belarus, showing Bucha and Zelenskyy to neighbours

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 5 April 2023, 21:03
Huge screen set up on border with Belarus, showing Bucha and Zelenskyy to neighbours

A screen has been installed on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to show videos about the war, footage from Bucha and an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Belarus.

Source: Belarusian opposition media Belsat and Zerkalo

Details: It has been reported that a huge screen has appeared near the border in Zhytomyr Oblast. What it shows is clearly visible and audible in Belarus.

The screen shows fragments from Lukashenko's speech in which he promises to support Russia, footage of the aftermath of strikes on Ukrainian cities from Belarus, and those killed in Bucha. The video also shows white, red and white flags that Ukrainians have hung on the border, and an excerpt from an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Belarusians, urging them not to participate in the war.

According to Belsat, the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus has not yet commented on the installation of the screen. But the agency has repeatedly complained earlier that Ukrainians "provoke" Belarusian border guards. For example, they launched drones towards Belarus, hung the white, red and white flag, and sang the national anthem of Ukraine along with other songs.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity

Ukraine brings back 100 more soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukrainian Parliament voted to return US $800 in additional allowance to all military personnel. But it's not final word

No luxuries, even carriages were different – Communities and Territories Development Minister about train taken by government officials on 24 February 2022

Ukraine's Parliament Head shares story of hypebeasts disrupting meeting in Motherland Monument after beginning of full-scale invasion

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:01
Russians use drone to attack boat with people in Kherson Oblast
20:47
Greek Prime Minister assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine as long as necessary
20:27
Ukraine's Defence Minister invites foreign F-16 pilots to fight Russia in Ukraine
20:20
Russians retreat to distance beyond reach of Ukrainian Armed Forces' weapons
19:54
Danish Defence Ministry announces supply of CAESAR artillery systems and Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine
19:37
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner tells journalists over-all number of Ukrainians released from Russian captivity
19:23
SSU explain how Antonov State Enterprise management did not allow National Guard to enter airfield
18:56
Ukraine's Security Service posts unique footage of defenders released from Russian captivity
18:43
Ukraine's Armed Forces strike ammunition storage point and repel over 20 Russian attacks – General Staff
18:32
Azovstal defender Nava released from Russian captivity
All News
Advertisement: