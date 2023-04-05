All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Huge screen set up on border with Belarus, showing Bucha and Zelenskyy to neighbours

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 5 April 2023, 21:03
Huge screen set up on border with Belarus, showing Bucha and Zelenskyy to neighbours

A screen has been installed on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to show videos about the war, footage from Bucha and an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Belarus.

Source: Belarusian opposition media Belsat and Zerkalo

Details: It has been reported that a huge screen has appeared near the border in Zhytomyr Oblast. What it shows is clearly visible and audible in Belarus.

Advertisement:

The screen shows fragments from Lukashenko's speech in which he promises to support Russia, footage of the aftermath of strikes on Ukrainian cities from Belarus, and those killed in Bucha. The video also shows white, red and white flags that Ukrainians have hung on the border, and an excerpt from an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Belarusians, urging them not to participate in the war.

According to Belsat, the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus has not yet commented on the installation of the screen. But the agency has repeatedly complained earlier that Ukrainians "provoke" Belarusian border guards. For example, they launched drones towards Belarus, hung the white, red and white flag, and sang the national anthem of Ukraine along with other songs.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
All News
Advertisement: