Huge screen set up on border with Belarus, showing Bucha and Zelenskyy to neighbours

A screen has been installed on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border to show videos about the war, footage from Bucha and an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Belarus.

Source: Belarusian opposition media Belsat and Zerkalo

Details: It has been reported that a huge screen has appeared near the border in Zhytomyr Oblast. What it shows is clearly visible and audible in Belarus.

The screen shows fragments from Lukashenko's speech in which he promises to support Russia, footage of the aftermath of strikes on Ukrainian cities from Belarus, and those killed in Bucha. The video also shows white, red and white flags that Ukrainians have hung on the border, and an excerpt from an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Belarusians, urging them not to participate in the war.

На границе с Беларусью поставили огромный экран: показывает соседям Бучу и Зеленского pic.twitter.com/RAveCnELg1 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 5, 2023

According to Belsat, the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus has not yet commented on the installation of the screen. But the agency has repeatedly complained earlier that Ukrainians "provoke" Belarusian border guards. For example, they launched drones towards Belarus, hung the white, red and white flag, and sang the national anthem of Ukraine along with other songs.

