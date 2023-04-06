All Sections
UK Ministry of Defence foresees new dismissals of Russian top military personnel due to failures in Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 6 April 2023, 09:02
The UK Ministry of Defence believes that new dismissals await Russian top military officers, as they are failing to achieve their goals in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence states that, according to Russian social media, the Russian Defence Ministry has highly likely dismissed Colonel-General Rustam Muradov as commander of the Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) in Ukraine. Muradov took over the EGF after its disastrous attempt to assault Kyiv last year.

The EGF under Muradov has suffered exceptionally heavy casualties in recent months, especially during the ill-conceived offensives on Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast.

The operations attracted intense public criticism from across the spectrum of Russian commentators, including Muradov’s own troops.

Quote: "He is the most senior Russian military dismissal of 2023 so far, but more are likely [to come] as Russia continues to fail to achieve its objectives in Donbas," UK Defence Intelligence noted.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russian officials are looking for ways to plug gaps in their budget while planning a prolonged war against Ukraine.

